Pennexx’s New Graphics Team Has Launched Its First New Website Pennexx.net

Philadelphia, PA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX), has launched its new corporate website https://www.pennexx.net. This new website has been launched by the company’s new design team. 

The company will be relaunching its website properties to supplement the company’s efforts to advertise nationally and grow its customer base and numbers of members.

The new designers have success developed websites and user interfaces for Fortune 500, billion dollar companies and they are applying that same design expertise to Pennexx’s projects.

The new designs will bring Pennexx’s websites on par with their billion-dollar competitors.

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; 

Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet

Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, and

Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.





