checkAd

Mickaël Ferreira is appointed Chief Executive Officer of AdUX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 19:00  |   |   |   

Press release

Mickaël Ferreira is appointed Chief Executive Officer of AdUX

Paris, June 21, 2021,19:00


Mr. Mickaël Ferreira was appointed by the Board of Directors on June 17, 2021 as Chief Executive Officer of AdUX with effect from August 1, 2021. He will take over from the general management currently held by Mr. Salih Hikmet Cosgun who has ensured the implementation of the synergies with the Azerion Group and will move towards other responsibilities within this Group.

The Board of Directors of AdUX has chosen Mickael Ferreira as the new Chief Executive Officer given his expertise and knowledge of the various activities and markets of AdUX for more than ten years.

Mr. Mickaël Ferreira began his career in an agency at Aegis Media before joining Advertising.com, a subsidiary of the AOL group. In 2010, he joined the AdUX Group to launch the Group's performance offering, which he then supported in its technological transition by launching one of the largest advertising marketplaces in Europe in 2011.

In 2014, he co-founded Quantum Advertising, one of the first Programmatic Native Advertising companies. Since then, he has assisted the Azerion and AdUX Groups on various projects and on the implementation of commercial synergies.


ABOUT ADUX

A pioneer of the sector, ADUX is a European specialist of digital advertising and user experience.
With a presence in 6 European countries, it attained a turnover of 18 million of euros in 2020.
The company is listed in the Euronext Paris (Compartment C) and Amsterdam and holds the "Innovative Company" label.
This label offers, for a period of 3 years, the possibility for the FCPI to invest in the capital of ADUX, and for their subscribers to benefit from the corresponding tax benefits.

Code ISIN : FR 0012821890 / LEI : 969500IIE66C3CFB1K57 / Mnémo : ADUX

For more information, please visit www.adux.com
Follow us on Twitter: @AdUX_France

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/adux_fr

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mickaël Ferreira is appointed Chief Executive Officer of AdUX Press release Mickaël Ferreira is appointed Chief Executive Officer of AdUX Paris, June 21, 2021,19:00 Mr. Mickaël Ferreira was appointed by the Board of Directors on June 17, 2021 as Chief Executive Officer of AdUX with effect from August 1, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus