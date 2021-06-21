DGAP-Adhoc Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger increases guidance for fiscal 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Lübeck, June 21, 2021
Based on order entry exceeding expectations during the first months of the year and a good business development expected for the rest of the year, Dräger is increasing its guidance for fiscal year
2021. Following the record year 2020, management now expects a currency-adjusted decrease in net sales of only between -2 and -6 percent for fiscal year 2021; currently, this would correspond to a
nominal decrease in net sales of around -3 to -7 percent (previous expectation: currency-adjusted decrease in net sales of between -7 and -11 percent).
Due to the higher net sales expectation, the associated scale effects and the expected product mix, the earnings guidance is also being raised. The EBIT margin is now expected to reach between 8 and 11 percent (previous expectation: 5 to 8 percent).
The stronger business development in the current year is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The demand trend is better than expected, as the need for products to treat patients suffering from COVID 19 is lasting longer than originally anticipated. The company continues to expect pandemic-related demand to normalize further in the current year and does not anticipate comparable demand in the coming fiscal year.
The earnings guidance is subject to the assumption of unchanged exchange rates. Due to the pandemic, the guidance is still subject to higher uncertainty than usual. In particular, it is based on functioning supply chains.
Dräger will publish its preliminary figures for the second quarter and the first half of 2021 in mid-July.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
|Diskussion: Die Zukunft von Drägerwerk seit Corona
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare