Culp, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place June 23 – 24, 2021.

Ken Bowling, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, will deliver a group presentation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to investors at Sidoti Presentation Weblinks.

This link may also be found on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.culp.com. Presentation materials will also be made available on the day of the presentation.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

