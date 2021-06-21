Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping Youth

Today, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was revealed and celebrated as one of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes,’ a new collective of sports superstars that embody the positive characteristics of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes—The Avengers. ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ aims to acknowledge and honor sports champions making positive change, recognizing their outstanding achievements on the playing field and their super-powered community service.

Russell Wilson celebrated being named one of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ with visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 20, 2021, alongside Captain America and kids he's worked to support through his Why Not You Foundation. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

First in joining the inaugural all-hero athlete team, Wilson is recognized for exhibiting the qualities of Captain America, including agility, strength and courage for those most in need. Wilson has been instrumental in providing help to those in need, founding the ‘Why Not You Foundation’, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. Wilson and the full consortium of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes,’ will be honored at the Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12 in New York, with a television special airing on July 24 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. Guided by the core principals of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect, the team’s collective action provides a useful and practical lens for the athlete humanitarian, the athlete mentor and the athlete activist.

“Captain America possesses the same never-give-up spirit that I aspire to achieve every day, especially when it comes to helping kids,” said Russell Wilson. “It’s very cool to be viewed on the same level as such an iconic hero, and very special to get to celebrate Father’s Day with some of the world’s most inspiring young people at The Happiest Place On Earth.”

On Father’s Day, as a way of commemorating Wilson as one of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes,’ Wilson and a group of Los Angeles-based kids he’s worked to support through his Why Not You Foundation and affiliated national youth mentoring organization Friends of The Children, embarked on a magical day of play at Disneyland Resort. Festivities included an action-packed visit to Disney California Adventure Park, where everyone had a chance to live out their own Super Hero dreams at the all-new Avengers Campus. The day was underscored by web slinging fun on WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and a heroic encounter with Captain America himself. The magic continued with a surprise stop at the Downtown Disney LEGO store, where he and his special guests got to take home new Captain America-inspired LEGO sets and collectibles.