Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight
The Spinal Stenosis Devices Market is set to rise due to the rise in the number of Spinal Stenosis cases among the growing geriatric population and the rising incidence of spinal injury
LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Insights provides the current and forecast market of the Spinal Stenosis and comprises of Spinal Stenosis Devices market trends and key players working in the space in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan).
Key Highlights from the Spinal Stenosis Devices Market report:
- According to DelveInsight's estimates, in the 7MM, the diagnosed Spinal Stenosis prevalent population is observed to be the highest in EU5, comprising 41.2%, followed by the United States with a share of 30.7%.
- Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical Inc., Alpha Tech, Johnson and Johnson, Sintea Biotech, Surgalign, and Orthofix Medical Inc. are some of the Spinal Stenosis Device making companies that are available in the market. Most of these available devices are FDA, PMDA approved, and are CE marked.
- The competitive assessment of the Spinal Stenosis Devices market based on product type demonstrates that the market is dominated by stabilization systems with the largest share % followed by the interspinous spacers
- Based on approval is dominated by the devices that have received FDA and CE mark approval both, occupying a share of 46% followed by the medical devices that have received FDA approval only occupying a share of 45%.
- In March 2021, the TOPS system by Premia Spine received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the US FDA. The device is currently the subject of a pivotal clinical trial under an investigational device exemption from the FDA.
- On 2nd February 2021, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies had announced that DePuy Synthes had signed an agreement with Expanding Innovations Inc. to distribute the X-Pac Expandable Lumbar Cage System in the US. The X-Pac Cage augments DePuy Synthes' existing suite of products and provides a comprehensive procedural solution within the lumbar degenerative and minimally invasive spine segments.
- COVID-19 impact has led to a decline in the market of Spinal Stenosis. The market saw a gradual fall in the year-on-year growth as compared to previous years due to a decline in elective surgeries.
