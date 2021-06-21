checkAd

Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that veteran news executive Cherie Grzech will join the network as Vice President of News, Managing Editor, effective July 19, 2021. Ms. Grzech will oversee the network’s day-to day news gathering and production process and supervise a staff of more than 100 reporters, producers, writers, and photojournalists. She will be based in Chicago and report directly to Michael Corn, NewsNation’s President of News.

Since 2018, Ms. Grzech has served as Vice President of Fox News, responsible for managing the operations of the network’s Washington, D.C., news bureau, where she developed content for eight hours of daily programming. She provided daily editorial guidance for more than a dozen teams of journalists working at the White House, Pentagon, and a variety of other federal departments and agencies, and spearheaded the Washington, D.C., bureau’s coverage of the 2020 Presidential campaign. From 2009 to 2018, Ms. Grzech was Fox News’ Senior Director of Politics in Washington, D.C., serving as the network’s primary editorial liaison to both the Democratic and Republican parties.

“Throughout her nearly 30-year career in broadcast journalism, Cherie has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop and execute comprehensive strategic plans for covering local, national, and international news and events,” said Mr. Corn. “She has pioneered innovative news gathering and production techniques and forged important partnerships with new media platforms and organizations. Most important, Cherie understands that viewers are looking for fact-based journalism they can trust. She will be a great addition to the NewsNation team as we expand our programming.”

Ms. Grzech began her career in broadcast journalism as an intern and on-air reporter at WJBF-TV in Augusta, Georgia, now owned by Nexstar Media Inc. In 1995 she supervised a staff of 35 at WILX-TV in Lansing, Michigan and was the youngest female news director in the U.S. At local news powerhouse WRAL-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, she served as Assistant News Director and helped advance all of Capitol Broadcasting businesses with programs built on stretched growth and cross-training. She won an Edward R. Murrow regional award for excellence at KATU-TV in Portland, Oregon, where she was Managing Editor and oversaw a staff of 85.

