Report on payments made during the 2020 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities in respect of their extractive activities

Public limited company (SA) with a share capital of €1,492,200,000.00
Registered office: 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com
___________________________________________________

Report
on payments made during the 2020 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries to
public authorities in respect
of their extractive activities

___________________________________________________

This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2020 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2020 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.

The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.

The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.

In the 2020 financial year, these payments were the following:

Country Company name Duties and taxes
(in €000) 		Rents / Fees
(in €000) 		Other
(in €000) 		Total
(in €000)
Germany SKKB GmbH 1,018 - - 1,018
Germany Eurovia Gestein GmbH 1,048     1,048
Total Germany   2,066 - - 2,066
           
Belgium Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2,133 - - 2,133
Total Belgium   2,133 - - 2,133
           
Canada Construction DJL Inc. 3,057 1,961 - 5,018
Canada Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc 452 305 - 756
Total Canada   3,509 2,266 - 5,775
           
Estonia Trev-2 Grupp AS 737 - - 737
Total Estonia   737 - - 737
United States Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 365 - - 365
Total United States   365 - - 365
           
France

  		Matériaux Routiers Franciliens 2,834 1,379 - 4,213
France Carrière de Chailloue 2,465 - - 2,465
France Carrières Kleber Moreau 1,903 - - 1,903
France Carrières Ballast. Normandie 1,723 649 - 2,372
France Carrières de Luché 1,343 - - 1,343
France Durance Granulats 322 658 - 980
France Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 206 947 - 1,153
France EJL Méditerranée 543 - - 543
France Carrières Lafitte 497 - - 497
France Gravières d’Alsace Lorraine (GAL) 407 901 - 1,308
France Société des Carrières Bretonnes 1,060 - - 1,060
France Ent Oscar Savreux 580 - - 580
France Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1,139 - - 1,139
France Graves de Mer (GDM) - 548 - 548
France Carrières Leroux Philippe 174 - - 174
France Sté Matériaux Caennais 322 - - 322
France SNEH Matériaux 173 - - 173
France Granulats de Basse Normandie 230 - - 230
France                                                                                                   France Carrières Chassé 229 - - 229
France Carrière Rouperroux 313 - - 313
France Carrière de Chateaupanne 205 - - 205
France Carrières de Condat 184 - - 184
France Carrières Ballastières des Alpes 125 106 - 231
France Carrières de Dompierre 124 - - 124
France Les Carrières de La Garenne 585 - - 585
France Les calcaires régionaux 307 - - 307
France Carrières Saint Christophe (CSC) 143 - - 143
France Société Départementale des Carrières (SDC) 154 - - 154
France Rescanières 109 - - 109
France Carrière de Tignieu 115 - - 115
France TRMC 176 140 - 316
France Les Carrières Comtoises 153 217 - 370
Total France   18,842 5,545 - 24,387
           
Poland Eurovia Kruszywa SA 658 848 - 1,507
Poland KSM Kosmin SP Zoo 605 290 - 895
Poland Eurovia Bazalty SA 394 233 - 627
Total Poland   1,657 1,371 - 3,028
           
Czech Republic Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 3,665 532 - 4,197
Total Czech Republic   3,665 532 - 4,197
Slovakia Eurovia Kamenolomy 239 - - 239
Total Slovakia   239 - - 239
           
Chad Sotec (*) - 621 621
Total Chad   (*) - 621 621
           
Grand Total   33,213 9,714 621 43,547

(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1st January 2015.

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 15th June 2021.

Drawn up in Rueil-Malmaison, on 15th June 2021
Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

 

Attachment





