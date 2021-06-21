Report on payments made during the 2020 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities in respect of their extractive activities

This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2020 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2020 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.

The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.

The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.

In the 2020 financial year, these payments were the following:

Country Company name Duties and taxes

(in €000) Rents / Fees

(in €000) Other

(in €000) Total

(in €000) Germany SKKB GmbH 1,018 - - 1,018 Germany Eurovia Gestein GmbH 1,048 1,048 Total Germany 2,066 - - 2,066 Belgium Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2,133 - - 2,133 Total Belgium 2,133 - - 2,133 Canada Construction DJL Inc. 3,057 1,961 - 5,018 Canada Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc 452 305 - 756 Total Canada 3,509 2,266 - 5,775 Estonia Trev-2 Grupp AS 737 - - 737 Total Estonia 737 - - 737 United States Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 365 - - 365 Total United States 365 - - 365 France



Matériaux Routiers Franciliens 2,834 1,379 - 4,213 France Carrière de Chailloue 2,465 - - 2,465 France Carrières Kleber Moreau 1,903 - - 1,903 France Carrières Ballast. Normandie 1,723 649 - 2,372 France Carrières de Luché 1,343 - - 1,343 France Durance Granulats 322 658 - 980 France Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 206 947 - 1,153 France EJL Méditerranée 543 - - 543 France Carrières Lafitte 497 - - 497 France Gravières d’Alsace Lorraine (GAL) 407 901 - 1,308 France Société des Carrières Bretonnes 1,060 - - 1,060 France Ent Oscar Savreux 580 - - 580 France Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1,139 - - 1,139 France Graves de Mer (GDM) - 548 - 548 France Carrières Leroux Philippe 174 - - 174 France Sté Matériaux Caennais 322 - - 322 France SNEH Matériaux 173 - - 173 France Granulats de Basse Normandie 230 - - 230 France France Carrières Chassé 229 - - 229 France Carrière Rouperroux 313 - - 313 France Carrière de Chateaupanne 205 - - 205 France Carrières de Condat 184 - - 184 France Carrières Ballastières des Alpes 125 106 - 231 France Carrières de Dompierre 124 - - 124 France Les Carrières de La Garenne 585 - - 585 France Les calcaires régionaux 307 - - 307 France Carrières Saint Christophe (CSC) 143 - - 143 France Société Départementale des Carrières (SDC) 154 - - 154 France Rescanières 109 - - 109 France Carrière de Tignieu 115 - - 115 France TRMC 176 140 - 316 France Les Carrières Comtoises 153 217 - 370 Total France 18,842 5,545 - 24,387 Poland Eurovia Kruszywa SA 658 848 - 1,507 Poland KSM Kosmin SP Zoo 605 290 - 895 Poland Eurovia Bazalty SA 394 233 - 627 Total Poland 1,657 1,371 - 3,028 Czech Republic Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 3,665 532 - 4,197 Total Czech Republic 3,665 532 - 4,197 Slovakia Eurovia Kamenolomy 239 - - 239 Total Slovakia 239 - - 239 Chad Sotec (*) - 621 621 Total Chad (*) - 621 621 Grand Total 33,213 9,714 621 43,547

(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1st January 2015.

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 15th June 2021.

Drawn up in Rueil-Malmaison, on 15th June 2021

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

