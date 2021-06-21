checkAd

Applied UV and FSG Sign Master Distributor Agreement

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced the signing of a Master Distributor agreement for the United States with FSG, one of the of the nation's largest lighting distributors and electrical contractors, for the SteriLumen portfolio of air and surface disinfection devices.

"The disinfection market has been very significant for FSG with over $10 million dollars in sales in 2020, and we expect similar volume opportunities with Applied UV over the coming year," said Bernie Erickson, Executive Vice President and Director of Innovation for FSG. "What really attracted FSG to the Applied portfolio of solutions is the strong science behind the products. We appreciate the ability to offer the highest quality and technology to our customers and we are very excited to bring our relationship with Applied UV to an entirely new level."

As a Master Distributor, FSG is partnering with Applied UV in areas including distribution, logistics, support, and other high-value services such as installation and technical support for SteriLumen's Lumicide™ platform for infection control on hard surfaces and its Airocide® products for air purification. Lumicide™ utilizes UVC LEDs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs, and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. For more than 38 years, FSG has provided electrical, lighting and technology services and support to a wide range of commercial customers, Including restaurants, hospitality, retail, education, transportation, healthcare, and offices.

