Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement - full reduction of share capital to zero envisaged

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 21 June 2021: The management board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) (the "") has taken notice of rumours that the Company will get a new investor with the logstics expert Zeitfracht.The Company confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with Zeitfracht Logstik Holding GmbH, Berlin ("" or ""), and confident to obtain an irrevocable offer from Zeitfracht to conclude an investor agreement shortly. This will be an important step towards the restructuring of the Company, on which ADLER has been working intensively since 12 January 2021 as part of insolvency proceedings in self-administration. The acceptance of such an offer, however, will still be subject to the opening of insolvency proceedings, which the Company expects to take place on 1 July 2021. The Company assumes that it will be able to sign the investor agreement immediately after opening of the insolvency proceedings. Execution and implementation of the investor agreement will still be subject to the usual reservations. The Company is aiming to file an insolvency plan with the court after the opening of the insolvency proceedings on 1 July 2021. Based on current planning, the insolvency plan is then to be submitted to the creditors' meeting for a vote by the end of July 2021. It is expected that the insolvency plan will stipulate, among other things, a capital decrease in form of a reduction of the share capital of Adler Modemärkte AG to zero and an subsequent injection of new equity in the form of a capital increase by the Investor, which thereby will become Adler's sole shareholder. Thus, the existing shares of the Company will in all likelihood lose their value entirely. With the capital reduction becoming effective, the Company's shares will also be delisted. Ideally, the Company will be able to conclude the insolvency proceedings as early as the end of August 2021.