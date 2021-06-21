Our play-over-time Clash of Clans event is now underway, and over the course of two weeks the players will vie to earn their spot in the top 8, facing off next weekend. This event joins the ongoing Clash Royale teams event, with the teams being whittled down to the Top 8 to meet on the weekend of July 10th. We look forward to seeing how the players enjoyed this new paradigm of play as we continue to grow the options we offer our Tournament Organizers and the Competitive Players!

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”) , an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced this weekend we offered multiple events for some of the most known TCG's, both Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, culminating with a full day of Top 8 action on Sunday, with M:TG starting at 10:00 am in the morning, and with only a small break the action, resumed with the Pokémon Top 8 at 3:00 pm EST.

This past weekend almost 200 players took part in the GGToor Chill TCG Pokémon TCG Online Cup #7, with 20 countries represented in the competition. The metagame was extremely hard to predict since the format was new; Chilling Reign was released on PTCGO only a few days before the event.

The most played deck this weekend was Eternatus, being piloted by 30 players. During the last GGToor Chill TCG Cup, the most played deck was ADPZ, which commanded a smaller share of the meta this weekend, with only 17 players piloting the deck. Falling out of favor even more was Pikarom, with only 6 players using this previously dominant archetype. When the Swiss round stages were complete, the Top 8 cut featured 4 Shadow Rider Calyrex, along with 2 Rapid Strike Urshifu, 1 Eternatus, and 1 Pikarom deck in the Top 8 bracket.

The lone PIkarom in the Top 8 defeated Shadow Calyrex in both the Quarterfinals and Semifinals to claim the first seat in the Grand Finals. On the other side of the bracket, Rapid Strike Urshifu proved the victor. Usually, this matchup is tougher for Pikachu and Zekrom because Rapid Strike Urshifu decks often play Mimikyu from Cosmic Eclipse. Lucky for Luffy piloting the Pikarom deck, his opponent did not have this tech card in the deck and he was able to sweep the finals, taking a swift 2-0 victory!