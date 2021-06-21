GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. SUCCESSFULLY UNVEILS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, AND SETS A TIMELINE FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS AND ENHANCEMENTS

GTII shareholders can go to www.beyondblockchain.us and open a digital wallet. The beyond blockchain platform is the only place where any digital dividend distributed by the Company would be made available for review. The Company is working with legal counsel and hopes to announce a token dividend date once it has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

New York, NY, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com , a Nevada corporation, announced today that the successful launch of its cryptocurrency trading platform, “ Beyond Blockchain ” occurred on Friday, June 18 th . By end of day Friday, the site had accommodated a steady stream of both GTII shareholders and curious first-time visitors, and also welcomed those new members who successfully opened their own digital accounts by setting up their personal digital wallets.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented, “Our GTII tech team is closely monitoring our visitors, and has already been able to ascertain and suggest improvements to the site interface, as well as updating the site’s offerings based on trading preferences. Next up, will be the launch of our mobile app, as we continue to bring the world of digital fine art trading and tokenization directly to our shareholders, allowing them to use a variety of their own devices, helping to make their experience personal and unique to them.”

Beyond Blockchain enables customers to trade cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin SV), FX, commodities with other assets to be added in the future such as fractionalized interests in tokenized fine art. As the online wallet is expanded, it will be able to house tokenized and fractionalized assets that the Company may distribute to its shareholders.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

