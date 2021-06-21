SRHI Inc. Announces Approval for Name Change to Three Valley Copper, Ticker Symbol Changes, Updated Website and Corporate Presentation and Virtual Roadshow

In conjunction with the renaming of the Company, SRHI is excited to announce the launching of its new corporate website www.threevalleycopper.com on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and an updated corporate presentation which will be available on the website which we encourage stakeholders to visit and read.

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: SRHI) SRHI Inc. (“ SRHI ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 3, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved its proposed name change to “Three Valley Copper Corp.”. The Company expects that its common shares and warrants will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and new symbols, “TVC” and “TVC.WT”, respectively, on or about June 22, 2021. Until that date the Company’s common shares and warrants continue to trade under their current trading symbols “SRHI” and “SRHI.WT”, respectively.

“We are pleased to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects its transformation,” said Michael Staresinic, President and CEO of Three Valley Copper. “We want our Company name and symbol to clearly reflect our business and its deep roots in Chile.”

As part of the Company’s communication strategy to stakeholders, it has engaged Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. to manage its social media outreach initiatives which the Company believes is an important medium for communicating to various stakeholders.

In addition, the Company has engaged Renmark Financial Communications Inc. (“Renmark”) to assist in communicating with investors and will be presenting at the following upcoming Renmark virtual roadshows.

Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Registration for the live event will be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company’s website.

Monday, June 28 12:00PM EDT – Toronto and Surrounding Areas

Tuesday, July 6 12:00PM MDT – Calgary and Surrounding Areas

Thursday, July 8 12:00PM EDT – Montreal and Surrounding Areas

Tuesday, July 13 1:00PM PDT – Vancouver and Surrounding Areas

Register here: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events

SRHI Inc. is committed to delivering long-term shareholder value while incorporating environmental and socially responsible best practices in its operations which helps build strong community relationships and benefits while minimizing the impacts to the environment.

Completion of the name change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 90.3% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com