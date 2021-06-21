Shop at Holiday Prices During Lenovo’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday in July Sale

checkAd

Shoppers who are yearning for year-end savings do not have to wait until December to get top technology products at holiday prices, as Lenovo is rolling out special deals and promotions during its popular mid-year Black Friday and Cyber Monday in July Sale. Beginning on June 28 and running until July 18, Lenovo is offering deep discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors and accessories at lenovo.com. The sale includes select ThinkPad laptops for up to 55% off.

During Sneak Peek Week, running June 28 – July 4, shoppers will have early access to select doorbusters and discounts. During this time, MyLenovo Rewards members will earn triple loyalty points on all non-PC tech product purchases.

The primary sale begins July 5, with specially priced PCs and electronics on sale throughout the week, including some products for up to 75% off. MyLenovo Rewards members will earn double points on all purchases through the duration of the sale. On July 12, a day that Lenovo has deemed “Cyber Monday in July,” the company’s website is offering hourly doorbusters throughout the day.

Below are just some of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s sale*:

Sneak Peek Week (June 28 – July 4)

  • Early access to limited quantity PC doorbuster deals
  • Save up to 55% off select PCs
  • MyLenovo Rewards members earn 3X loyalty points on all non-PC tech items

Black Friday in July Sale Week (July 5-11)

  • Doorbusters for PCs and Electronics
  • Up to 50% off ThinkPad products
  • Big savings on laptops, tablets, accessories
  • July 7-8: new doorbusters dropping at 9 AM and 12 PM
  • July 8-11: MyLenovo Rewards members earn 2X loyalty points sitewide

Cyber Monday in July (July 12)

  • New Doorbusters with prices dropping at 9 AM, 12 PM, 3 PM, and 6PM
  • MyLenovo Rewards members earn 2X loyalty points sitewide

Cyber Monday in July Sale Week (July 13-18)

  • Remaining doorbuster offers from Cyber Monday in July available on July 13, while supplies last
  • Special featured deals all week
  • MyLenovo Rewards members earn 3X loyalty points on select tech items

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are days that shoppers look forward to all year, so we wanted to provide a similar holiday sales period in July, where consumers can get some great technology products at a fraction of the normal price,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “Whether it’s for work, for play, or school, there’s something for everyone included in Lenovo.com’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday in July Sale.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Black Friday and Cyber Monday in July, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.




