checkAd

Texas Capital Bank Announces Partnership and Financial Commitment to Support Future Bankers Leadership Program at Texas Southern University

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 21:00  |  39   |   |   

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that it has committed $100,000 as part of its partnership with the Texas Bankers Association to support the Future Bankers Leadership Program (FBLP) at Texas Southern University. As part of the partnership, Texas Capital will provide guidance to the program through a dedicated executive sponsor who will serve on the Advisory Committee. This partnership also provides an opportunity for two paid internships at Texas Capital for students in the program.

TSU, which is a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in partnership with TBA has created a first-of-its kind program to introduce students to the banking industry through a formal curriculum, interaction with executive and industry mentors, as well as offer paid banking internships. The program, which will launch in the Fall of 2021, will prepare students to become commercial bankers and aim to deliver a pipeline of diverse students with the necessary skills to succeed in the banking industry.

“We are thrilled to support Texas Southern University in its efforts to create equal opportunities for HBCU students to pursue banking careers,” said Effie Booker Dennison, executive vice president, Director of Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility. “At Texas Capital Bank, we are committed to addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion within our company and in our communities. TSU’s program will provide students with a competitive edge as they enter the field of commercial banking, while also creating a more diverse and therefore stronger banking industry.

"TBA remains committed to developing talent pipelines which support the needs of our member banks and proactively advance our efforts to embrace diversity and inclusion,” said Brent Cox, vice president of member relations at the Texas Bankers Association. “We are extremely pleased to be working with Texas Capital Bank towards this important initiative at Texas Southern University."

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and work with clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT
Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721
Jamie.Britton@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Texas Capital Bank Announces Partnership and Financial Commitment to Support Future Bankers Leadership Program at Texas Southern University DALLAS, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that it has committed $100,000 as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Be Added to the Russell 3000 Index
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus