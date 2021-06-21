Texas Capital Bank Announces Partnership and Financial Commitment to Support Future Bankers Leadership Program at Texas Southern University

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that it has committed $100,000 as part of its partnership with the Texas Bankers Association to support the Future Bankers Leadership Program (FBLP) at Texas Southern University. As part of the partnership, Texas Capital will provide guidance to the program through a dedicated executive sponsor who will serve on the Advisory Committee. This partnership also provides an opportunity for two paid internships at Texas Capital for students in the program.



TSU, which is a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in partnership with TBA has created a first-of-its kind program to introduce students to the banking industry through a formal curriculum, interaction with executive and industry mentors, as well as offer paid banking internships. The program, which will launch in the Fall of 2021, will prepare students to become commercial bankers and aim to deliver a pipeline of diverse students with the necessary skills to succeed in the banking industry.