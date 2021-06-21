Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

checkAd

Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Comcast will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 618-9487 with the conference ID number 2883365.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021 on the Investor Relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until Thursday, August 5, 2021 at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 2883365.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Wertpapier


