Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Overnight Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: EIT.UN) (TSX: EIT.PR.A) (TSX: EIT.PR.B) is pleased to announce it will undertake an offering of Units of the Fund (“Units”). The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by National Bank Financial Inc.

Units will be offered at a price of $12.10 per Unit to yield 9.9%.

Proceeds from the offering will be invested in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives and investment strategies, subject to any of the Fund’s investment restrictions.

The Fund’s regular monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit for unitholders of EIT.UN units remains unchanged. The Fund has maintained the monthly $0.10 per unit distribution since August 2009, through varying market and economic conditions. The Fund’s annual voluntary redemption feature for unitholders of EIT.UN remains unchanged.

The sales period for the offering will end at 9:00 a.m. ET on June 22, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A Prospectus Supplement To The Fund’s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus Dated November 25, 2020 (Prospectus Supplement) containing important information about Units being offered will be filed with the securities commissions or similar regulatory bodies in all provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar regulatory bodies in each province and territory of Canada.

Units have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirement of such Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

