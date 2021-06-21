checkAd

Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Digital Strategy Consulting Services by the IDC MarketScape

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 21:32  |  29   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in digital strategy consulting services in a new IDC MarketScape report.

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Strategy Consulting Services 2021 Vendor Assessment,* is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the capabilities and business strategies of prominent digital strategy consulting services vendors. The study focuses on clients’ perceptions of the key characteristics and capabilities of each provider as factors conducive to success.

Accenture was recognized for strength in strategy and vision and its ability to shape the future of the world’s largest companies through technology-enabled, agile strategies. According to the IDC MarketScape, Accenture clients commended the company most highly on action orientation, continuously challenging clients, and for its deep understanding of clients.

“Our clients across industries must take action now — both to address today’s challenges as well as to position themselves to thrive in the future while increasing agility, resiliency, and sustainability,” said Kathleen O’Reilly, global lead of Accenture Strategy. “We have built capabilities at scale to help clients anticipate the future and capture the opportunity that comes with change by designing strategies to innovate, grow and create new value through transformation.”

Douglas Hayward, research director, IDC, said, “Today, resilience and profitability are the key enterprise strategic priorities, but when the pandemic gets under control and some kind of normal life returns, we anticipate that organizations will shift their strategic focus to innovation and growth. Accenture is a good choice for organizations requiring end-to-end transformation with a broad and diverse portfolio of technology and business transformation capabilities.”

According to the IDC MarketScape, given the likely shift in market dynamics, many organizations will need to invest in getting their technology, work practices, operating models, and even business models transformed. The report states that a consultant with experience and capabilities in technology, people, and organizational change can play an important role in creating and implementing a strategy for the future.

“This recognition from the IDC MarketScape demonstrates our ability to consistently bring end-to-end capabilities together as One Accenture. By assembling integrated teams from across the globe and working closely with our vast network of ecosystem partners, we deliver impact for our clients and create 360° value through transformational change,” added Annette Rippert, group chief executive, Accenture Strategy & Consulting.

Click here for more information.

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Strategy Consulting Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46766521, June 2021)

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

