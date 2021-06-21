checkAd

CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to acquire several companies, and schedules shareholder call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 21:34  |  53   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) follows through on its intention to change its name from CAVU Resources, Inc. to LiveToBeHappy, Inc. The Board of Directors voted to adopt the new name at its quarterly meeting on June 17th and the company is announcing it will make these changes effective immediately upon filing the appropriate documents with the State of Nevada.

“People had to adapt because of living through a Pandemic – they had to adapt to living, working, educating, and entertaining themselves within the confines of their residence. An individual’s residence is now more important than ever – especially in their pursuit of happiness. Each of our communities and residences are designed with this in mind – so changing our name to Live to be Happy makes sense – it reminds all of us of what we exist to do,” Russ Sinacori, President and COO of CAVU said today.

The company announced today it is making several significant acquisitions. Letters of Intent have been executed, the strategic fit and plan for each acquisition has been written, and a full integration plan is being prepared to ensure the acquisitions achieve the return they are expected to achieve. If closing conditions for each acquisition are met, the consolidated annualized revenue for LiveToBeHappy would approach $55 Million with approximately $6.5 Million in annualized EBITDA.

“Our customers want more. Their needs flow beyond closing on the construction of their residence. We want to influence their individual pursuit of happiness in a positive way. Each business we are acquiring will have a positive impact on our mission to build lives, not just build places to live,” according to Bob Silver – Executive Chairman.

To capitalize the expansion of the company, execution of the new strategic plan, and to fund the acquisitions already under Letters of Intent, the company is thrilled to announce it has engaged Dragonfly Capital as its investment bank.

"LiveToBeHappy is building an exciting business that provides its customers with residences from which they can work, educate, entertain, and live a healthy lifestyle. The Company has significant momentum in the Southeastern and Southwestern US markets and has lined up several impressive acquisitions which will each add value to the LiveToBeHappy residential product. Dragonfly Capital is honored to work with the management team to secure the acquisition finance and expansion capital to support the growth of LiveToBeHappy over the coming years." – Don Millen, Managing Director Dragonfly Capital.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to acquire several companies, and schedules shareholder call CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) follows through on its intention to change its name from CAVU Resources, Inc. to LiveToBeHappy, Inc. The Board of Directors voted to adopt the new name at its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Be Added to the Russell 3000 Index
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus