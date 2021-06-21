CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to acquire several companies, and schedules shareholder call

“People had to adapt because of living through a Pandemic – they had to adapt to living, working, educating, and entertaining themselves within the confines of their residence. An individual’s residence is now more important than ever – especially in their pursuit of happiness. Each of our communities and residences are designed with this in mind – so changing our name to Live to be Happy makes sense – it reminds all of us of what we exist to do,” Russ Sinacori, President and COO of CAVU said today.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) follows through on its intention to change its name from CAVU Resources, Inc. to LiveToBeHappy, Inc. The Board of Directors voted to adopt the new name at its quarterly meeting on June 17 th and the company is announcing it will make these changes effective immediately upon filing the appropriate documents with the State of Nevada.

The company announced today it is making several significant acquisitions. Letters of Intent have been executed, the strategic fit and plan for each acquisition has been written, and a full integration plan is being prepared to ensure the acquisitions achieve the return they are expected to achieve. If closing conditions for each acquisition are met, the consolidated annualized revenue for LiveToBeHappy would approach $55 Million with approximately $6.5 Million in annualized EBITDA.

“Our customers want more. Their needs flow beyond closing on the construction of their residence. We want to influence their individual pursuit of happiness in a positive way. Each business we are acquiring will have a positive impact on our mission to build lives, not just build places to live,” according to Bob Silver – Executive Chairman.

To capitalize the expansion of the company, execution of the new strategic plan, and to fund the acquisitions already under Letters of Intent, the company is thrilled to announce it has engaged Dragonfly Capital as its investment bank.

"LiveToBeHappy is building an exciting business that provides its customers with residences from which they can work, educate, entertain, and live a healthy lifestyle. The Company has significant momentum in the Southeastern and Southwestern US markets and has lined up several impressive acquisitions which will each add value to the LiveToBeHappy residential product. Dragonfly Capital is honored to work with the management team to secure the acquisition finance and expansion capital to support the growth of LiveToBeHappy over the coming years." – Don Millen, Managing Director Dragonfly Capital.