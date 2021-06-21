EW Nutrition launches phytogenic solution for respiratory support in the Philippines

Singapore (ots) - EW Nutrition, an international player in the animal nutrition

industry, has revealed Grippozon as its respiratory health solution in the

Philippines. Grippozon, already successful in various international markets,

prevents and mitigates respiratory challenges in farm animals and reduces the

possibility of viral challenges from developing into bacterial pneumonia.



In conjunction with the launch of Grippozon, EW Nutrition hosted a webinar for

customers in the Philippines. The panel of speakers included





- Dr. Merideth Parke, Regional Technical Manager, EW Nutrition South EastAsia/Pacific- Art Frio, independent key opinion leader and Pig Production and NutritionConsultant, 1st Ten Consulting Asia Pacific- Dr. Ruturaj Patil, Global Product Manager for Liquid Solutions, EW NutritionDuring the webinar, Dr. Merideth Parke offered a global perspective on swinerespiratory diseases and highlighted the factors impacting the cost toproduction systems.With vast experience working in farms in South East Asia, guest speaker Art Frioprovided insights into the implementation of innovative solutions tacklingrespiratory challenges in farm operations.Dr. Ruturaj Patil then introduced the features and benefits of Grippozon andalso shared feedback from global customers with the attendees. He highlightedGrippozon's contribution to speeding up recovery from respiratory symptoms,improving appetite by creating optimal breathing conditions, and stimulatingwater and feed intake.The webinar was rounded off with an interactive Q&A session, where the audiencehad the opportunity to have their questions answered live by the panel ofspeakers."We are always working with our valued partners to understand the needs andchallenges of the industry. Acting preventively against respiratory risks,Grippozon can improve welfare and respiratory ease, reduce the need forantibiotics, and consequently mitigate the risk of antimicrobial resistance. Ourexperiences also show economic benefits for the producers implementing ABRstrategies in their production," said Jurek Grapentin , Regional Director of EWNutrition South East Asia/Pacific.About EW NutritionEW Nutrition is an international animal nutrition company that offersintegrators, feed companies, and self-mixing farmers comprehensive solutions foranimal gut health, feed quality, growth performance, and more.Contact:Zack Mai, Marketing Manager, EW Nutrition South East Asia/PacificPhone no.: +65 6735 0038Email: mailto:zack.mai@ew-nutrition.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/4948236OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH