EW Nutrition launches phytogenic solution for respiratory support in the Philippines

Singapore (ots) - EW Nutrition, an international player in the animal nutrition
industry, has revealed Grippozon as its respiratory health solution in the
Philippines. Grippozon, already successful in various international markets,
prevents and mitigates respiratory challenges in farm animals and reduces the
possibility of viral challenges from developing into bacterial pneumonia.

In conjunction with the launch of Grippozon, EW Nutrition hosted a webinar for
customers in the Philippines. The panel of speakers included

- Dr. Merideth Parke, Regional Technical Manager, EW Nutrition South East
Asia/Pacific
- Art Frio, independent key opinion leader and Pig Production and Nutrition
Consultant, 1st Ten Consulting Asia Pacific
- Dr. Ruturaj Patil, Global Product Manager for Liquid Solutions, EW Nutrition

During the webinar, Dr. Merideth Parke offered a global perspective on swine
respiratory diseases and highlighted the factors impacting the cost to
production systems.

With vast experience working in farms in South East Asia, guest speaker Art Frio
provided insights into the implementation of innovative solutions tackling
respiratory challenges in farm operations.

Dr. Ruturaj Patil then introduced the features and benefits of Grippozon and
also shared feedback from global customers with the attendees. He highlighted
Grippozon's contribution to speeding up recovery from respiratory symptoms,
improving appetite by creating optimal breathing conditions, and stimulating
water and feed intake.

The webinar was rounded off with an interactive Q&A session, where the audience
had the opportunity to have their questions answered live by the panel of
speakers.

"We are always working with our valued partners to understand the needs and
challenges of the industry. Acting preventively against respiratory risks,
Grippozon can improve welfare and respiratory ease, reduce the need for
antibiotics, and consequently mitigate the risk of antimicrobial resistance. Our
experiences also show economic benefits for the producers implementing ABR
strategies in their production," said Jurek Grapentin , Regional Director of EW
Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is an international animal nutrition company that offers
integrators, feed companies, and self-mixing farmers comprehensive solutions for
animal gut health, feed quality, growth performance, and more.

Contact:

Zack Mai, Marketing Manager, EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific
Phone no.: +65 6735 0038
Email: mailto:zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/4948236
OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH



