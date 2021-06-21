PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / PhoneX Holdings, Inc. f/k/a uSell.com, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:PXHI), today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / PhoneX Holdings, Inc. f/k/a uSell.com, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:PXHI), today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1,000,000 of the Company's common stock.

The share repurchases may be made from time-to-time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, price and volume of the share repurchases will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. Repurchases in the open market are intended to be made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18. Additionally, the Company may repurchase shares in privately negotiated transactions. If any investor wants to discuss a private sale to the Company, email nik@phonexinc.com or call (919) 475-1583. The share repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the Company's operating performance, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. As of June 21, 2021, the Company had 27,917,645 shares of common stock outstanding.