checkAd

Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Kanzhun Limited’s Sponsored ADS Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun”), a leading online recruitment platform in China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Shares (ADS) program.

Kanzhun’s program was established in connection with an approximately $1,048.8 million initial public offering of its ADSs (inclusive of the over-allotment option), priced at $19 per ADS. The ADSs are listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “BZ”. Each ADS represents 2 Class A ordinary shares of Kanzhun. As a single-listed ADS program, the underlying ordinary shares are not listed or publicly traded in the issuer’s home market.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 61,10€
Hebel 9,13
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 76,63€
Hebel 8,08
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Our selection as depositary bank for Kanzhun’s ADS program underscores our global capabilities and commitment to providing Kanzhun and its investors with the highest quality ADS services,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi.

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more information about Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Kanzhun Limited’s Sponsored ADS Program Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun”), a leading online recruitment platform in China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Shares (ADS) program. Kanzhun’s program was …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
17.06.21
Cities could be MORE important post-pandemic, not less, suggests report from Citi and University of Oxford
16.06.21
Citi Supports the Industry’s Largest Mutual Fund to ETF Conversion
15.06.21
Citi Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Review
10.06.21
Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Sponsored ADS Program
10.06.21
Citi Launches Custom Cash – A Next-Gen Cash Back Credit Card
10.06.21
Citi Foundation Expands Community Progress Makers Initiative to Support Nonprofits Advancing Racial Equity in the U.S.
08.06.21
Citibank Announces $1.75 Billion Redemption of 3.400% Notes Due July 2021 and $750 Million Redemption of Floating Rate Notes Due July 2021
07.06.21
Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s ADR Programme
04.06.21
Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference