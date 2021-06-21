Gossamer Bio Announces Promotion of Richard Aranda, M.D., to Chief Medical Officer

“Dr. Richard Aranda’s clinical development expertise has been vital to Gossamer since inception,” said Faheem Hasnain, Chairman, co-founder and CEO of Gossamer Bio. “Dr. Aranda is an experienced drug developer and clinician, and under his continued strong leadership, I am confident that Gossamer is best positioned for success.”

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that, Richard Aranda, M.D., previously Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, will be promoted to Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Aranda joined Gossamer in February 2018 with responsibilities including oversight of Clinical Pharmacology, Translational Medicine, and Pharmacovigilance.

Prior to joining Gossamer Bio, Dr. Aranda was Vice President of Clinical Development at Receptos, Inc. (Celgene Corporation), from 2015 to 2018, where he contributed to the late-stage development programs for ozanimod (Zeposia) in multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and RPC4046 in eosinophilic esophagitis. Before joining Receptos, from 2011 to 2015, Dr. Aranda was Vice President of Medical-Science and Inflammation at Novo-Nordisk, Inc., where he played a key role in advancing several biologic product candidates through Phase 1 to proof-of-concept studies in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus and IBD. Dr. Aranda began his industry career at Bristol Myers Squibb in 2001, where he held roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including serving as the Global Medical Lead for abatacept (Orencia), as well as Early Development Team Lead for early-stage immunology product candidates. As the Global Medical Lead, Dr. Aranda contributed to the development and approval of Orencia for the treatment of RA and juvenile arthritis and the exploration of Orencia in other immune-mediated disorders.

Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Aranda was on the faculty of the Division of Digestive Diseases and West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine where he was involved in patient care and laboratory based immunological research. Dr. Aranda received his medical training at Harbor-UCLA and clinical fellowship and immunology research training through the UCLA integrated Gastroenterology Training Program. He received his M.D. from Stanford Medical School and his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

