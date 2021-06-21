checkAd

Ping Identity Announces the Acquisition of SecuredTouch to Accelerate Identity Fraud Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation. By leveraging behavioral biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, SecuredTouch provides identity, risk, and fraud teams unparalleled early visibility into potential malicious activity happening across digital properties. Through sophisticated bot detection and account takeover protection, companies can leverage SecuredTouch to provide a more secure and seamless experience for their customers.

As SecuredTouch is integrated with the broader PingOne Cloud Platform, enterprise customers will have access to advanced signals, data, and intelligence to gain a greater understanding of fraudster behavior, and step up authentication when needed to stop malicious activity and reduce fraud loss. Customers will be able to deploy SecuredTouch as a stand alone solution or as part of the broader Ping One Cloud Platform.

“Identity isn’t just about knowing who customers are, it’s about knowing when someone is pretending to be a customer. As companies undergo massive digital transformation initiatives, the need for seamless, frictionless, and secure identity solutions to confidently understand both those situations is imperative,” said Andre Durand, founder and CEO of Ping Identity. “The acquisition of SecuredTouch accelerates our vision for cloud delivered intelligent identity solutions that combat malicious behavior such as bots, emulators, and account takeover.”

“This is a defining moment for our industry as identity security and fraud come together,” said Alasdair Rambaud, CEO of SecuredTouch. “Ping Identity’s enterprise proven and robust platform provides the perfect foundation for SecuredTouch’s advanced fraud detection capabilities.”

“Ping Identity is the perfect fit for our team, products, and technology,” added Ran Shulkind, co-founder and general manager of SecuredTouch. “We look forward to joining forces to accelerate our mission of bringing the most advanced fraud detection solutions to companies across the globe.”

About SecuredTouch

Founded in 2015, by Yair Finzi and Ran Shulkind, SecuredTouch is an industry leader in bot attack prevention, identity risk, and fraud intelligence. SecuredTouch helps organizations address multiple fraud use cases with one platform, including account takeover, bot detection, payment fraud and more. By operating continuously and without customer friction, SecuredTouch provides customers the ability to reduce fraud losses, catch risky behavior on critical digital assets, and increase security all while improving user experience. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, SecuredTouch delivers market leading solutions to clients in multiple sectors globally. For more information, visit www.securedtouch.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

Ping Identity Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ping Identity Announces the Acquisition of SecuredTouch to Accelerate Identity Fraud Capabilities Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation. By leveraging behavioral …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Ping Identity Puts Users in Control of Their Identity With New Personal Identity Solution
22:05 Uhr
Ping Identity Announces Enhanced PingOne Cloud Platform and Dynamic Authorization Solution at Identiverse 2021
16.06.21
Ping Identity Wins Best Identity Management Solution From SC Awards Europe 2021
15.06.21
Ping Identity Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
15.06.21
Ping Identity Launches New Partner Sales Certification to Help Global Partner Network Thrive
14.06.21
Ping Identity Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
09.06.21
3 Top-Aktien, die dich im Juni (und darüber hinaus) belohnen könnten
03.06.21
Ping Identity Names Jason Wolf As New Chief Revenue Officer
02.06.21
Ping Identity Achieves FAPI-CIBA Certification to Help Companies Gain Financial-Grade Security and a Better Customer Experience
24.05.21
Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences