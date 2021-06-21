checkAd

Ping Identity Puts Users in Control of Their Identity With New Personal Identity Solution

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced PingOne for Individuals at Identiverse 2021. The new personal identity solution empowers businesses to give their customers full control over how they securely store and share verified personal data without unnecessary friction.

PingOne for Individuals enables enterprises to provide users superior digital experiences, protect customer privacy and reduce the burden of regulatory and compliance requirements by letting users manage their own personal data. Users can store and easily share their verified, always-up-to-date personal information with businesses or other individuals using a digital wallet on their mobile device. The process makes sharing employment history, transcripts, healthcare records, or other identity-related data simple. Verified data can be kept up to date in real time by data issuers, and sharing it is as simple as scanning a QR code. This makes anything from completing loan applications to verifying the identity of a first date, fast, safe and easy.

“The world is overdue for a simpler way for people to share verified information about themselves with businesses and other individuals,'' said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “PingOne for Individuals and the ShoCard wallet will ignite decentralized identity by allowing users to control their own data, alleviating businesses from ownership and ultimately delivering improved security and convenience on both ends.”

"The global pandemic illuminated an opportunity to raise the health and safety bar for our high-risk clients in the senior living communities we serve," said Craig Shealy, CEO of Wayforth. "ShoCard and PingOne for Individuals will make it easy for every person that visits the campuses we serve to provide proof of vaccination status and training certifications to keep our clients healthy."

How it works

Official sources of personal identity data – credit bureaus, universities, pharmacies, etc. – can use the PingOne for Individuals solution to add verified credentials to a user’s ShoCard digital wallet by sharing a link or having them scan a QR code. When a different business or individual needs to confirm the identity or information about a person, they can request it by having the user scan a QR code on their website, in the ShoCard wallet on their phone, or even a printed piece of paper. Sensitive data is never outside of the person’s control since it is only stored in the digital wallet, which is protected by Hedera distributed ledger technology to ensure information is never modified or deleted.

With PingOne for Individuals businesses can alleviate the technical, privacy and compliance challenges related to customer data because the individual’s data is not stored with the business, but on their mobile device. This approach lowers the risk of fraud by requesting verified information from users. It also streamlines the collection of verified data from individuals to ensure the user experience is seamless while letting organizations leverage the data they need to successfully conduct business.

Consumers can download the free ShoCard wallet to their iOS and Android devices immediately via the app store. Enterprises can download the PingOne for Individuals SDK today to start issuing cards for consumers to add to their ShoCard wallet and access the self-service issuance dashboard starting in July 2021. Additionally, in July, Ping will be offering an early-access version of PingOne Credentials, a no-code credentialing service integrated into the PingOne service that allows issuers to create custom card templates and issue credentials to users.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

