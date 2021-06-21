checkAd

CrossFirst Bankshares Names Ben Clouse as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), announced today that it has named Ben Clouse as Chief Financial Officer. In the CFO role, Mr. Clouse will lead the financial organization and be responsible for overall long-range financial planning and reporting as well as support execution of the bank’s growth strategy.

“After conducting a thorough nationwide search, we are pleased to have found the ideal CFO candidate right here in Kansas City,” said President & CEO of CrossFirst Mike Maddox. “Ben has deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations as well as driving operational change, including as the Chief Financial Officer of a publicly-traded company. He will be a key part of our executive leadership team and I know will be instrumental in helping us to continue to grow strategically as well as meet the evolving and changing needs of our clients.”

Prior to joining CrossFirst, Mr. Clouse was CFO of Waddell & Reed, Financial, Inc. (Waddell). Waddell was the holding company for one of the oldest mutual fund companies in the United States (Ivy Funds) and a nationwide broker-dealer and investment advisor (Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors). As CFO, Mr. Clouse was a member of the executive leadership team leading accounting, data analytics, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, procurement, tax, and treasury.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join the CrossFirst team at such an exciting and important time, both for the company and the industry,” said Clouse. “The pace of change in banking stands to only continue to increase, and I believe that the entrepreneurial spirit that is one of the hallmarks of CrossFirst positions us incredibly well going forward as we continue to deepen our presence in existing markets and look at new opportunities on the horizon.”

Mr. Clouse began his career in the audit practice of Deloitte and has held successive roles of increasing responsibility across multiple financial disciplines in a variety of industries including financial services, banking, consumer retail and digital tax preparation and transportation. Mr. Clouse obtained a business degree and a Master of Accountancy from Kansas State University and has been previously licensed as a Certified Public Accountant and previously designated as a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 27 Financial and Operations Principal license holder.

Seite 1 von 3
CrossFirst Bankshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CrossFirst Bankshares Names Ben Clouse as Chief Financial Officer CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), announced today that it has named Ben Clouse as Chief Financial Officer. In the CFO role, Mr. Clouse will lead the financial organization and be responsible for overall long-range financial planning and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
CrossFirst Bank Enters Fast-Growing Phoenix Market