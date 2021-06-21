Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Stefani A. Wolff as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Product Development

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Stefani A. Wolff has joined the company as chief operating officer and executive vice president of product development. Ms. Wolff brings to Nurix over 30 years of leadership experience in oncology and immunology most recently from Principia Biopharma Inc., where she served as chief development officer and formerly senior vice president of strategy and operations overseeing Principia’s portfolio including BTK targeted agents. During her tenure at Principia, she successfully guided drug pipeline strategy and led many functions over time, including the company’s manufacturing and technical operations, regulatory and quality, clinical operations, project and portfolio management, medical affairs, commercial and communications functions until its acquisition by Sanofi in September, 2020.



“We are thrilled to have Stefani join our team and believe her leadership, particularly in rapidly growing and maturing organizations, is extremely valuable as we realize the broad potential of our DELigase platform,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. “Stefani’s cross functional experience is particularly aligned with our needs and her addition to the team is timely as we advance our pipeline with multiple promising oncology assets expected to enter clinical development this year.”

“I am thrilled to join Nurix at this exciting time, as we advance four novel drugs into the clinic to address significant unmet needs for patients,” said Ms. Wolff. “Nurix’s DELigase platform and portfolio of protein modulators represent a truly unique approach with broad applicability, and our focus on oncology and immunology will enable us to find ways to treat these and other difficult conditions.”

Previously, Ms. Wolff worked at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she served as vice president of development and global project team leader, at Genentech, Inc., where she had increasing roles of responsibility over her 13-year tenure in oncology and immunology, and at Eli Lilly & Co., where she served in a number of roles in marketing and sales for over nine years. She is a member of the board of directors of Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Ms. Wolff earned both her bachelor’s degree in chemistry and professional degree in pharmacy from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.