Cassava Sciences Selects Clinical Research Organization for Phase 3 Clinical Program in Alzheimer’s Disease

Selection of Premier Research as CRO Marks Significant Milestone Toward Initiation of Phase 3 Program of Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the selection of Premier Research International as its clinical research organization (CRO) to help conduct the Phase 3 clinical program of simufilam for Alzheimer’s disease. Consistent with previous guidance, Cassava Sciences plans to initiate this Phase 3 program in the second half of 2021.   

“Having completed over 250 clinical studies in neuroscience, we believe Premier Research International understands how to conduct clinical studies in patients with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO of Cassava Sciences. “With Premier Research as our CRO partner, we now look forward to advance simufilam into Phase 3 clinical testing.”

“Premier Research is pleased to be Cassava Sciences’ CRO of choice for this pivotal program,” said Krista Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Services and Global Head of Neuroscience, Premier Research. “Premier Research has deep experience in conducting complex studies in neuroscience. We look forward to bringing our extensive knowledge and experience in Alzheimer’s disease to Cassava Sciences’ pivotal Phase 3 program of simufilam.”

About Premier Research
Premier Research, a clinical research and development company, is dedicated to helping biotech, specialty pharma, and device innovators transform life-changing ideas and breakthrough science into new medical treatments. For more information, please visit https://premier-research.com

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

eschoen@CassavaSciences.com

(512) 501-2450

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: Premier Research’s contributions to or ability to conduct the Company’s Phase 3 clinical program; and the Company’s current intentions to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program in Alzheimer’s disease in 2021. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “would”, “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” and other words and terms of similar meaning.

