checkAd

Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, to discuss the partnership’s second-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Partners Investors site, https://unitholder.phillips66partners.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.

Phillips 66 Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, to discuss the partnership’s second-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels