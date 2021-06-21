Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, to discuss the partnership’s second-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Partners Investors site, https://unitholder.phillips66partners.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.