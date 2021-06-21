checkAd

NextDecade Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:15  |  21   |   |   

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ivan Van der Walt as Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2021, and Ms. Vera de Gyarfas as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective July 12, 2021.

Mr. Van der Walt will continue to be responsible for all project management, engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations of the Company’s LNG and carbon capture projects. Mr. Van der Walt joined NextDecade in July 2018 serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering and Construction. Mr. Van der Walt has nearly thirty years of experience in the global energy industry, including senior roles with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (now McDermott) and Chevron. He also previously served as chief executive of the Australasian division of the KNM Group. He has management experience on multiple LNG projects including Darwin LNG, Woodside LNG Train 5, Pluto LNG, Gorgon LNG (as well as the associated carbon capture and storage project), and Cameron LNG.

Ms. de Gyarfas joins NextDecade with nearly thirty years of legal experience in the global energy industry having responsibility for oversight of all legal, corporate governance, compliance, litigation, regulatory, and outside counsel management. She was previously a partner in Mayer Brown’s Houston office and a member of the firm’s Oil & Gas industry group. Ms. de Gyarfas has extensive LNG industry experience, including having represented Anadarko as operator of the Area 1 Block and developer of an LNG project in Mozambique, structuring and negotiating investments agreements, commercial contracts, LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements, and other activities in support of LNG project developers, buyers, and investors. Ms. de Gyarfas is U.S. Regional Director for the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators and Vice Chair of the International Committee of the Institute for Energy Law.

Ms. de Gyarfas is replacing Ms. Krysta De Lima, who will be leaving the Company effective July 7, 2021, to pursue other interests.

“I join my fellow employees and Directors in congratulating Ivan and Vera on their appointments and thanking Krysta for her six years of dedicated service to NextDecade,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Krysta has provided invaluable counsel across the Company’s activities and functional areas and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Seite 1 von 3
NextDecade Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextDecade Announces Executive Officer Appointments NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ivan Van der Walt as Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2021, and Ms. Vera de Gyarfas as General Counsel and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels