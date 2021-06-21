NextDecade Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Mr. Van der Walt will continue to be responsible for all project management, engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations of the Company’s LNG and carbon capture projects. Mr. Van der Walt joined NextDecade in July 2018 serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering and Construction. Mr. Van der Walt has nearly thirty years of experience in the global energy industry, including senior roles with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (now McDermott) and Chevron. He also previously served as chief executive of the Australasian division of the KNM Group. He has management experience on multiple LNG projects including Darwin LNG, Woodside LNG Train 5, Pluto LNG, Gorgon LNG (as well as the associated carbon capture and storage project), and Cameron LNG.

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ivan Van der Walt as Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2021, and Ms. Vera de Gyarfas as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective July 12, 2021.

Ms. de Gyarfas joins NextDecade with nearly thirty years of legal experience in the global energy industry having responsibility for oversight of all legal, corporate governance, compliance, litigation, regulatory, and outside counsel management. She was previously a partner in Mayer Brown’s Houston office and a member of the firm’s Oil & Gas industry group. Ms. de Gyarfas has extensive LNG industry experience, including having represented Anadarko as operator of the Area 1 Block and developer of an LNG project in Mozambique, structuring and negotiating investments agreements, commercial contracts, LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements, and other activities in support of LNG project developers, buyers, and investors. Ms. de Gyarfas is U.S. Regional Director for the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators and Vice Chair of the International Committee of the Institute for Energy Law.

Ms. de Gyarfas is replacing Ms. Krysta De Lima, who will be leaving the Company effective July 7, 2021, to pursue other interests.

“I join my fellow employees and Directors in congratulating Ivan and Vera on their appointments and thanking Krysta for her six years of dedicated service to NextDecade,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Krysta has provided invaluable counsel across the Company’s activities and functional areas and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”