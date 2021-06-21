checkAd

First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:19  |  11   |   |   

The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2021.

The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends will be subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

First Internet Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
First Internet Bank Named 2021 Top Workplace by Indianapolis Star