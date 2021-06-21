checkAd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for July

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FDEU) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.06 per share payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be July 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU):

       

 

Distribution per share:

       

$0.06

Distribution Rate based on the June 18, 2021 NAV of $14.86:

       

4.85%

Distribution Rate based on the June 18, 2021 closing market price of $13.52:

       

5.33%

The Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains more frequently than otherwise permitted with respect to its common shares subject to certain conditions. Under the Plan, the Fund intends to continue to pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.06 per share. A portion of this monthly distribution may include long-term capital gains. This may result in a reduction of the long-term capital gain distribution necessary at year end by distributing long-term capital gains throughout the year. The annual distribution rate is independent of the Fund's performance during any particular period. Accordingly, you should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of any distribution or from the terms of the Plan.

Wertpapier


