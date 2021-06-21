checkAd

Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:29  |  33   |   |   

Coca-Cola North America today announced plans to nearly double its spending with minority-owned media companies over the next three years. Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned media companies and partners will account for 8% of the company’s total annual media budget in North America by 2024.

“Following a thorough analysis of our marketing spend, we recognized we could do more to support an equitable media landscape by creating growth opportunities for minority-owned and led outlets,” said Melanie Boulden, Chief Marketing Officer, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company. “We must take a leadership role, and that’s why we’re not only committing to increase our investment with minority-owned and led media companies, but also are focused on non-media partnerships and empowerment initiatives designed to foster growth and increase competitive advantage of minority businesses and communities.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Coca-Cola!
Short
Basispreis 58,99€
Hebel 11,69
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 48,42€
Hebel 9,27
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Coca-Cola North America is taking immediate action, boosting 2021 spending with minority-owned media 5x compared to 2020. In addition to building relationships with newer partners like Ebony/Jet, Revolt TV and My Cultura, Coca-Cola will continue its legacy of partnership with longstanding and highly influential multicultural media outlets like Essence and Univision.

“The 31 million Black women who call ESSENCE home are critical in impacting Black culture, communities and commerce, and Essence is committed to engaging with partners who are genuinely committed to engaging with her from where she is to where she wants to go,” said Caroline Wanga, CEO, Essence Communications, Inc. “As the only 100% Black-owned media company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities, we value our relationship with long-time partners like Coca-Cola who recognize the importance of Black women and Essence’s unique role in advancing Black culture, equity and celebration.”

“Historically, Black-owned media companies have not had access to advertising and sponsorship dollars on par with the impact Black people and culture have on society,” said Michele Ghee, CEO, Ebony/Jet. “The progress being made is promising, and Coca-Cola is showing up as a strong partner in this effort.”

To help even the playing field and give emerging players a role in this accelerated growth plan, Coca-Cola Global Procurement is launching a pilot certification assistance program in partnership with the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) to help Black, Hispanic and AAPI media partners grow.

Seite 1 von 2
Coca-Cola Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies Coca-Cola North America today announced plans to nearly double its spending with minority-owned media companies over the next three years. Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned media companies and partners will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Gilead to Present More Than 70 Abstracts From Diverse Liver Disease Programs At The International ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
Coca-Cola – wo liegen die Ziele?
13:12 Uhr
Coca-Cola: Nicht die nächste Meme-Aktie
18.06.21
Kapitalismus gibt, Sozialismus nimmt - Coca-Colas Dividenden- statt Ronaldo-Abschlag - Börse München
18.06.21
Coca-Cola-Aktie: Fokus durch CR7?
16.06.21
Ronaldo mag keine Cola und lässt Aktie des Unternehmens einbrechen
15.06.21
Nächster Börsencrash? 3 defensive Dividendenaktien weit oben auf meiner Watchlist!
15.06.21
5 Top-Dividendenkönige zum Kaufen und ewig lange Halten 
14.06.21
Trivia zur Coca-Cola-Aktie: Was kam zuerst, die Dividende oder „der Weihnachtsmann“?
12.06.21
Diese beliebte Aktie hat eine 26-mal höhere Rendite als Dogecoin geliefert
09.06.21
Wenn ich jetzt 10.000 Euro in eine Dividendenaktie investieren müsste: Welche wäre das bloß?