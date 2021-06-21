Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies

“Following a thorough analysis of our marketing spend, we recognized we could do more to support an equitable media landscape by creating growth opportunities for minority-owned and led outlets,” said Melanie Boulden, Chief Marketing Officer, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company. “We must take a leadership role, and that’s why we’re not only committing to increase our investment with minority-owned and led media companies, but also are focused on non-media partnerships and empowerment initiatives designed to foster growth and increase competitive advantage of minority businesses and communities.”

Coca-Cola North America today announced plans to nearly double its spending with minority-owned media companies over the next three years. Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned media companies and partners will account for 8% of the company’s total annual media budget in North America by 2024.

Coca-Cola North America is taking immediate action, boosting 2021 spending with minority-owned media 5x compared to 2020. In addition to building relationships with newer partners like Ebony/Jet, Revolt TV and My Cultura, Coca-Cola will continue its legacy of partnership with longstanding and highly influential multicultural media outlets like Essence and Univision.

“The 31 million Black women who call ESSENCE home are critical in impacting Black culture, communities and commerce, and Essence is committed to engaging with partners who are genuinely committed to engaging with her from where she is to where she wants to go,” said Caroline Wanga, CEO, Essence Communications, Inc. “As the only 100% Black-owned media company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities, we value our relationship with long-time partners like Coca-Cola who recognize the importance of Black women and Essence’s unique role in advancing Black culture, equity and celebration.”

“Historically, Black-owned media companies have not had access to advertising and sponsorship dollars on par with the impact Black people and culture have on society,” said Michele Ghee, CEO, Ebony/Jet. “The progress being made is promising, and Coca-Cola is showing up as a strong partner in this effort.”

To help even the playing field and give emerging players a role in this accelerated growth plan, Coca-Cola Global Procurement is launching a pilot certification assistance program in partnership with the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) to help Black, Hispanic and AAPI media partners grow.