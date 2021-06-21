Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning July 15, 2021.



Sonoco said the price increase was in response to continuing strong demand across its U.S. and Canada mill network which has driven order backlogs to near historical levels as well as stepped up inflationary pressures from energy, freight, papermaking chemicals and packaging materials.