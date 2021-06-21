checkAd

Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning July 15, 2021.

Sonoco said the price increase was in response to continuing strong demand across its U.S. and Canada mill network which has driven order backlogs to near historical levels as well as stepped up inflationary pressures from energy, freight, papermaking chemicals and packaging materials.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 34 countries serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2021 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third year in a row. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com




