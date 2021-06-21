checkAd

Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire

Company revises 2021 production guidance and maintains 2022 – 2023 production guidance 

Mining activities and project work have resumed at Tasiast

(All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” and the “Company”) today provided an update regarding the temporary suspension of milling operations at its Tasiast mine due to a fire that occurred on June 15, 2021.

Mining activities and project work have resumed

Kinross confirms there were no injuries as a result of the fire. Mining activities have resumed at Tasiast, including stripping to access higher grade ore. Construction work on the Tasiast 24k expansion project has also resumed and the Company is evaluating opportunities to optimize the project while milling operations are suspended.

Kinross is drawing on resources from across the Company to expedite actions to reduce the SAG mill’s downtime and to review all potential strategies to mitigate the expected production deferral. With mining activities continuing at Tasiast, Kinross expects to process stockpiles of higher grade ore when the mill restarts.

Tasiast has property damage and business interruption insurance in place and has commenced the claims process with its insurance carriers.

Government authorities have visited the site and Mauritania’s Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy has expressed solidarity and support for the Company.

The Company does not anticipate the fire to affect Tasiast’s life of mine production and mineral reserve estimates, or have a material impact on the mine’s overall value.

Initial findings and estimates

While Kinross is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and is assessing the damage and expected impacts to production and costs, initial findings include the following:

  • The fire began at approximately 11:00 p.m. local time on June 15, 2021 at the trommel screen of the SAG mill.
  • At the time the fire began the SAG mill was shut down and undergoing scheduled maintenance, including welding.
  • Due to the quick actions of the Tasiast team, the fire was mainly limited to the discharge area of the SAG mill.
  • The ball mills, leaching areas, primary crusher, stockpile and the rest of the processing circuit and other infrastructure were not affected.
  • The Company is investigating the condition of the mill shell, discharge bearing and the mill’s gearless motor drive, all of which are important considerations in determining the time and cost required to restart the mill.
  • Preliminary estimates indicate a restart of the SAG mill by year-end, with expected restart costs of up to $50 million.

Appendix A – Photos of the Tasiast SAG mill area:  https://www.kinross.com/KGC-Tasiast-June-21-Appendix-A

