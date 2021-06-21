Safehold to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jason Fooks, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Marketing, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:30am ET.

Safehold’s remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section.