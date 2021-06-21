First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 Per Share for July

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FIF) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per share payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be July 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share:............................................................................................................... $0.0625

Distribution Rate based on the June 18, 2021 NAV of $15.07:....................................................... 4.98%

Distribution Rate based on the June 18, 2021 closing market price of $13.55:................................. 5.54%

The Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains as frequently as monthly each tax year. Under the Plan, the Fund intends to continue to pay its recurring monthly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per share that reflects the distributable cash flow of the Fund. A portion of this monthly distribution may include long-term capital gains. This may result in a reduction of the long-term capital gain distribution necessary at year end by distributing long-term capital gains throughout the year. The annual distribution rate is independent of the Fund's performance during any particular period. Accordingly, you should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of any distribution or from the terms of the Plan.

The distribution may consist of net investment income earned by the Fund, net short-term and long-term capital gains and/or tax-deferred return of capital. Tax-deferred return of capital, if any, is primarily due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by master-limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests. The final determination of the source of tax status of all 2021 distributions will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure sector. These companies principally include publicly-traded MLPs and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships, MLP affiliates, YieldCos, pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries (collectively, "Energy Infrastructure Companies"). To generate additional income, the Fund expects to write (or sell) covered call options on up to 35% of the managed assets held in the Fund's portfolio.