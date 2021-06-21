checkAd

Capital Senior Living Announces May 2021 Occupancy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:33  |  43   |   |   

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its May occupancy of 78.2%, which is an increase of 294 basis points from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021. Approximately 53% of its 60 owned communities and all but two of its managed communities are above pre-pandemic February 2020 occupancy levels.

“The positive occupancy trends are very encouraging as we enter the growth-focused phase of our strategic plan,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “We attribute this increase in occupancy to several factors – the safety protocols we implemented at the onset of the pandemic, our well-executed vaccination program that has allowed us to ease restrictions across much of our portfolio and the introduction of new resident-centric programming.”

With nearly all residents now fully vaccinated, Capital Senior Living has lifted its company-wide mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents and staff, in accordance with CDC guidance. Communities continue to adhere to all state and local regulations while determining the best practices for their specific level of care and resident population. Additionally, the Company has been able to modify other COVID-19 protocols, permitting less restrictive visitation and screening, full in-person tours, communal dining, group activities and events.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.

Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Announces May 2021 Occupancy Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its May occupancy of 78.2%, which is an increase of 294 basis points from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Alchimie and Phare Ouest, announce the launch of Scène de crime.tv, the first S-VOD channel ...
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Capital Senior Living to Join the Russell Microcap Index