Capital Senior Living Announces May 2021 Occupancy

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its May occupancy of 78.2%, which is an increase of 294 basis points from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021. Approximately 53% of its 60 owned communities and all but two of its managed communities are above pre-pandemic February 2020 occupancy levels.

“The positive occupancy trends are very encouraging as we enter the growth-focused phase of our strategic plan,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “We attribute this increase in occupancy to several factors – the safety protocols we implemented at the onset of the pandemic, our well-executed vaccination program that has allowed us to ease restrictions across much of our portfolio and the introduction of new resident-centric programming.”