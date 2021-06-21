checkAd

MISTRAS Group to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 22:30  |  41   |   |   

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions – announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Company's website at www.mistrasgroup.com or at https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585 ....

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled on June 23rd and 24th. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti & Company representative.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization's most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The Company's core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization's critical infrastructure, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice-President of Marketing and Communications
+1 (609) 716-4000 | marcom@mistrasgroup.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 27, 2020, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MISTRAS Group to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021 PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions – announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Be Added to the Russell 3000 Index
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus