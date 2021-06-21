checkAd

Bridgewater Bank Welcomes Justin Horstman as Director of Investor Relations

21.06.2021   

Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, today announced the addition of Justin Horstman to its team as Director of Investor Relations.

Justin Horstman (Photo: Bridgewater Bank)

Justin brings nearly 15 years of investor relations experience to Bridgewater. He previously served as Vice President, Investor Relations Manager at TCF Bank (nka Huntington Bank), where he coordinated the day-to-day aspects of the investor relations function. In his newly created position at Bridgewater, Justin will develop and manage the investor relations program and serve as the primary point of contact for the investment community. Justin holds a B.S. from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

“We are excited to welcome the strong investor relations background and market insights Justin will bring to the Bridgewater team,” said Jerry Baack, President & Chief Executive Officer at Bridgewater Bank. “Our recent ability to acquire top talent across the organization further demonstrates how our unconventional culture is making Bridgewater a preferred talent destination in our market.”

About Bridgewater Bank
 Recognized as a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank, Bridgewater Bank is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With assets totaling over $3.07 billion and seven branches as of March 31, 2021, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and it has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

Wertpapier


