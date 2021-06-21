Goldstar Announces Correction to Press Release Issued June 17, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) announces a correction to its press release entitled “Goldstar Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement” issued on June 17, 2021 (the “Initial Press Release”).



The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated that, at closing, the Corporation issued to finders an aggregate of 152,976 common shares in payment of finders’ fees. The Corporation actually issued to finders an aggregate of 146,176 common shares in payment of finders’ fees. This correction does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.