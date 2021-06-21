checkAd

BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs

21.06.2021   

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced its plans to update nine iShares ETFs as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.

Stock Splits

BlackRock plans to implement stock splits for the ETFs listed below, which will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2021, payable after the close of trading on July 16, 2021. The funds will trade on a post-split basis on July 19, 2021. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the share split.

Ticker

Fund Name

Inception Date

NAV/Share
(as of 6/14/21)

Forward Split Ratio

IXN

iShares Global Tech ETF

11/12/2001

$329.88

6 for 1

IHI

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

5/1/2006

$347.72

6 for 1

Fund Closures

BlackRock plans to close and liquidate the following seven U.S. iShares ETFs:

Ticker

Fund Name

Inception Date

STLC

iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF

4/14/2020

STMB

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF

4/14/2020

STSB

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF

4/14/2020

HEWW

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF

6/29/2015

DEFA

iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

1/5/2016

IPFF

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF

11/15/2011

AMCA

Wertpapier


