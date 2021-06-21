BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced its plans to update nine iShares ETFs as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.
Stock Splits
BlackRock plans to implement stock splits for the ETFs listed below, which will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2021, payable after the close of trading on July 16, 2021. The funds will trade on a post-split basis on July 19, 2021. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the share split.
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Inception Date
|
NAV/Share
|
Forward Split Ratio
|
IXN
|
iShares Global Tech ETF
|
11/12/2001
|
$329.88
|
6 for 1
|
IHI
|
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
|
5/1/2006
|
$347.72
|
6 for 1
Fund Closures
BlackRock plans to close and liquidate the following seven U.S. iShares ETFs:
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Inception Date
|
STLC
|
iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF
|
4/14/2020
|
STMB
|
iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF
|
4/14/2020
|
STSB
|
iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF
|
4/14/2020
|
HEWW
|
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF
|
6/29/2015
|
DEFA
|
iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
|
1/5/2016
|
IPFF
|
iShares International Preferred Stock ETF
|
11/15/2011
|
AMCA
|
AMCA
