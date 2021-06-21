BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced its plans to update nine iShares ETFs as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product lineup.

BlackRock plans to implement stock splits for the ETFs listed below, which will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2021, payable after the close of trading on July 16, 2021. The funds will trade on a post-split basis on July 19, 2021. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the share split.

Ticker Fund Name Inception Date NAV/Share

(as of 6/14/21) Forward Split Ratio IXN iShares Global Tech ETF 11/12/2001 $329.88 6 for 1 IHI iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF 5/1/2006 $347.72 6 for 1

Fund Closures

BlackRock plans to close and liquidate the following seven U.S. iShares ETFs: