checkAd

Martin Marietta Announces Pricing Terms of Debt Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 23:44  |  13   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 0.650% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), $900 million aggregate principal amount of 2.400% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”) and $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.200% Senior Notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2031 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2023 Notes will mature on July 15, 2023, will have an interest rate of 0.650% per annum and will be issued at 99.988% of par value.  The 2031 Notes will mature on July 15, 2031, will have an interest rate of 2.400% per annum and will be issued at 99.937% of par value.  The 2051 Notes will mature on July 15, 2051, will have an interest rate of 3.200% per annum and will be issued at 99.197% of par value.  Interest on each series of Notes will be paid semiannually on January 15 and July 15, commencing January 15, 2022. The Notes will be sold pursuant to Martin Marietta’s shelf registration statement, base prospectus and prospectus supplement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The net proceeds of the 2031 Notes and the 2051 Notes are expected to be used, together with cash on hand, to pay the consideration for the Company’s previously announced acquisition of the Lehigh West Region Business (the “Acquisition”) and to pay related fees and expenses. The net proceeds of the 2023 Notes are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions (including without limitation the Acquisition) or repaying indebtedness. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will serve as underwriters and joint book-running managers for the offering.

Martin Marietta has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a base prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the prospectus supplement thereto and the other documents that Martin Marietta has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Martin Marietta and this offering. The offering will be made only pursuant to the terms of the relevant prospectus supplement (including the prospectus). These documents will be available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, these documents will be made available upon request to any underwriter participating in the offering. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus and the related prospectus supplement from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, Attn: Prospectus Group by telephone at (800) 503-4611 or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk—3rd Floor or by telephone at (212) 834-4533; Truist Securities, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, Attention: Prospectus Dept or by telephone at (800) 685-4786; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service by telephone at (800) 645-3751 or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Martin Marietta Announces Pricing Terms of Debt Offering RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 0.650% Senior Notes due 2023 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Be Added to the Russell 3000 Index
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus