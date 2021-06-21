Martin Marietta Announces Pricing Terms of Debt Offering

RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 0.650% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), $900 million aggregate principal amount of 2.400% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”) and $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.200% Senior Notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2031 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2023 Notes will mature on July 15, 2023, will have an interest rate of 0.650% per annum and will be issued at 99.988% of par value. The 2031 Notes will mature on July 15, 2031, will have an interest rate of 2.400% per annum and will be issued at 99.937% of par value. The 2051 Notes will mature on July 15, 2051, will have an interest rate of 3.200% per annum and will be issued at 99.197% of par value. Interest on each series of Notes will be paid semiannually on January 15 and July 15, commencing January 15, 2022. The Notes will be sold pursuant to Martin Marietta’s shelf registration statement, base prospectus and prospectus supplement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



The net proceeds of the 2031 Notes and the 2051 Notes are expected to be used, together with cash on hand, to pay the consideration for the Company’s previously announced acquisition of the Lehigh West Region Business (the “Acquisition”) and to pay related fees and expenses. The net proceeds of the 2023 Notes are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions (including without limitation the Acquisition) or repaying indebtedness. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will serve as underwriters and joint book-running managers for the offering.

Martin Marietta has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a base prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the prospectus supplement thereto and the other documents that Martin Marietta has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Martin Marietta and this offering. The offering will be made only pursuant to the terms of the relevant prospectus supplement (including the prospectus). These documents will be available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, these documents will be made available upon request to any underwriter participating in the offering. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus and the related prospectus supplement from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, Attn: Prospectus Group by telephone at (800) 503-4611 or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk—3rd Floor or by telephone at (212) 834-4533; Truist Securities, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, Attention: Prospectus Dept or by telephone at (800) 685-4786; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service by telephone at (800) 645-3751 or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.