TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers and best practice

Creative Assembly, the UK's largest developer, behind the Total War series and an upcoming sci-fi FPS, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021. As a multi-award-winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of their 800 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe. The Awards are further supported by BeautyLabs International, a company pioneering the future of enhanced reality in the beauty and wellness industries.

The TIGA UK Games Education Awards will be open to entry from 21st June 2021. The closing date is 28th July 2021. The winners will be announced in a fast paced virtual Awards ceremony on 23rd September 2021.

Award categories:

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Artist Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Designer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Programmer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Production/Enterprise Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Computer Games Technology Outstanding TIGA Post Graduate of the Year Outstanding TIGA BTEC Learner of the Year * TIGA FE College of Year Innovative Teaching Award Excellence in University – Industry Collaboration Excellence in Games Research Best Student Business Diversity Award Creative Assembly Best Student Game 2021

A Special Award will also be announced at the ceremony. For more information see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/about To enter see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/enter

TIGA's charity partner for the Awards will be The Passage. The Passage has been the caretaker of the homeless community in London for the past 40 years. The Passage's aim is to provide the support to help people transform their lives through outreach services, three residential projects, befriending programmes and the UK's largest Resource Centre. The Passage offers practical support with employment, welfare rights, immigration, and accommodation, as well as tailored advice for mental health or addiction issues and victims of modern slavery. The Passage believe that homelessness is everyone's responsibility and by working together we can be part of the solution. For further details please visit www.passage.org.uk or contact media@passage.org.uk