Rafael Holdings Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rafael Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RFL

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (“Holdings”) (NYSE: RFL) and Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Pharma”) is fair to Holdings shareholders. In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately.

Halper Sadeh encourages Holdings shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Holdings and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Holdings shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Holdings shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Holdings shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

