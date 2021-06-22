checkAd

Parkland advances its track record of energy transition leadership in British Columbia; announces BC’s largest EV ultra-fast charging network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 01:08  |  17   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce plans to launch the largest network (by site count) of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) ultra-fast chargers in British Columbia (“BC”), Canada. Strategically located on major highways and in key cities and towns across Parkland’s extensive retail portfolio, this network of approximately 25 high-quality sites will stretch from Vancouver Island to Calgary and is expected to open to customers in 2022.

“Parkland’s purpose is to power journeys and energize communities and for over 50 years we have served our customers’ evolving energy and convenience needs,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Coupled with our track record of renewable fuel manufacturing, our ultra-fast charging network is one of many disciplined, focused investments we are making as part of our approach to energy transition.”

“We are committed to meeting customer demand and learning about customer preferences in emerging EV markets,” added Donna Sanker, President Parkland Canada. “While adoption is in its early phases, BC leads the way in North America, making this province a natural, scalable step for our EV charging network. Our BC retail portfolio covers major population centres and highway corridors and includes our high-quality convenience stores and exclusive Triple O’s food offering. Collectively, these create convenience destinations where customers can shop, eat and use complimentary wi-fi while they charge their vehicles.”

Helping customers make the most of every stop
We will install, own, and operate up to 100 EV ultra-fast charging ports at approximately 25 of our existing retail locations. The charging ports will be branded ON the RUN to connect with our well-established convenience store brand at our retail sites. Highlights will include:

  • Network Coverage: Strategically located on highways and in major destinations including Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Whistler, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops, Revelstoke and into Calgary.
  • Ultra-fast Charging: Delivering up to a 150-kilowatt charge, Parkland’s ON the RUN ultra-fast chargers will be capable of delivering up to an 80 percent charge to most EV’s in approximately 20 minutes.
  • Customer Amenities and Convenience: Vast majority of locations will feature an ON the RUN convenience store, Triple O’s restaurant and complimentary wi-fi, enabling customers to make the most of every stop.
  • Maximum Compatibility: ON the RUN ultra-fast chargers will be compatible with most popular EV models.

Advancing our track record of energy transition leadership

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parkland advances its track record of energy transition leadership in British Columbia; announces BC’s largest EV ultra-fast charging network CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce plans to launch the largest network (by site count) of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) ultra-fast chargers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$15 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Be Added to the Russell 3000 Index
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus