Parkland advances its track record of energy transition leadership in British Columbia; announces BC’s largest EV ultra-fast charging network

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce plans to launch the largest network (by site count) of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) ultra-fast chargers in British Columbia (“BC”), Canada. Strategically located on major highways and in key cities and towns across Parkland’s extensive retail portfolio, this network of approximately 25 high-quality sites will stretch from Vancouver Island to Calgary and is expected to open to customers in 2022.



“Parkland’s purpose is to power journeys and energize communities and for over 50 years we have served our customers’ evolving energy and convenience needs,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Coupled with our track record of renewable fuel manufacturing, our ultra-fast charging network is one of many disciplined, focused investments we are making as part of our approach to energy transition.”