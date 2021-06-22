Parkland advances its track record of energy transition leadership in British Columbia; announces BC’s largest EV ultra-fast charging network
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce plans to launch the largest network (by site count) of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) ultra-fast chargers in British Columbia (“BC”), Canada.
Strategically located on major highways and in key cities and towns across Parkland’s extensive retail portfolio, this network of approximately 25 high-quality sites will stretch from Vancouver
Island to Calgary and is expected to open to customers in 2022.
“Parkland’s purpose is to power journeys and energize communities and for over 50 years we have served our customers’ evolving energy and convenience needs,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Coupled with our track record of renewable fuel manufacturing, our ultra-fast charging network is one of many disciplined, focused investments we are making as part of our approach to energy transition.”
“We are committed to meeting customer demand and learning about customer preferences in emerging EV markets,” added Donna Sanker, President Parkland Canada. “While adoption is in its early phases, BC leads the way in North America, making this province a natural, scalable step for our EV charging network. Our BC retail portfolio covers major population centres and highway corridors and includes our high-quality convenience stores and exclusive Triple O’s food offering. Collectively, these create convenience destinations where customers can shop, eat and use complimentary wi-fi while they charge their vehicles.”
Helping customers make the most of every stop
We will install, own, and operate up to 100 EV ultra-fast charging ports at approximately 25 of our existing retail locations. The charging ports will be branded ON the RUN to connect with our well-established convenience store brand at our retail sites. Highlights will include:
- Network Coverage: Strategically located on highways and in major destinations including Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Whistler, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops, Revelstoke and into Calgary.
- Ultra-fast Charging: Delivering up to a 150-kilowatt charge, Parkland’s ON the RUN ultra-fast chargers will be capable of delivering up to an 80 percent charge to most EV’s in approximately 20 minutes.
- Customer Amenities and Convenience: Vast majority of locations will feature an ON the RUN convenience store, Triple O’s restaurant and complimentary wi-fi, enabling customers to make the most of every stop.
- Maximum Compatibility: ON the RUN ultra-fast chargers will be compatible with most popular EV models.
Advancing our track record of energy transition leadership
