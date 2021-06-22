DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Simplification implementation and timetable 22-Jun-2021 / 02:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

22 June 2021

Simplification implementation and timetable

On 22 April 2021 Dexus Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity of the Dexus Diversified Trust ("DDF"), Dexus Industrial Trust ("DIT"), Dexus Office Trust ("DOT") and Dexus Operations Trust ("DXO") (together known as "the Dexus Trusts"), held an Extraordinary General Meeting where Dexus Security holders approved changes to simplify the Dexus corporate structure (the "Simplification").

The Simplification involves "top-hatting" each of DDF, DIT and DOT with a newly established trust called Dexus Property Trust ("DPT") to form a dual stapled group comprising DXO and DPT. Details relating to the Simplification were outlined in the Explanatory Memorandum and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 23 March 2021.

Prior to proceeding with the Simplification, Dexus was seeking determinations in respect of stamp duty payable and a Class Ruling from the Australian Tax Office to confirm that CGT scrip-for-scrip rollover relief was available to Australian resident Security holders. Dexus now confirms that the stamp duty determinations have been received. A description of the tax implications for Security holders will be made available at www.dexus.com/Simplification

Consequently, the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited has determined that the Simplification continues to be in the best interests of Security holders and will now be implemented.

Dexus intends to implement the Simplification in accordance with the following timetable: