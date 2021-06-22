Correction Notice To Star Bulk's Press Release Announcing Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares

ATHENS, Greece, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK) today announced a correction to its press release issued on June 21, 2021 announcing the commencement of a secondary public offering of 2,382,775 of the Company’s common shares by funds affiliated with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. In the press release, the beneficial ownership of the Company’s common shares of certain funds affiliated with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. prior to the offering was misstated at approximately 30.66%. The correct percentage should have read 27.75%.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein and there shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to the offering of the common stock was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective.