GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ” or the “ Company ”), an international gaming and esports company, announced today that it has implemented a restricted share unit compensation plan (the “ RSU Plan ”). The following is a summary of the material provisions of the RSU Plan. It is not a comprehensive discussion of all of the terms and conditions of the RSU Plan and it is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the RSU Plan, a copy of which can be accessed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are advised to review the full text of the RSU Plan to fully understand all terms and conditions of the RSU Plan.

Purpose and Overview: The RSU Plan is intended to bring the Company's compensation policies in line with trends in industry compensation practice, which includes a move towards restricted share units (“RSUs”), and to preserve the working capital of the Company by paying Eligible Persons (as defined below) compensation in the form of share-based awards as opposed to cash. Eligible Persons who are granted RSUs under the RSU Plan are collectively referred to herein as "Participants" or "Grantees". RSUs are performance-based share units which will be granted to Eligible Persons under the RSU Plan based on both individual and corporate performance criteria as determined by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) or a committee appointed by the Board that is charged with exercising the powers and responsibility as to a specific matter in question affecting the RSU Plan or a RSU (the “Granting Authority”).

The RSU Plan is anticipated to advance the interests of the Company by encouraging Participants to receive equity-based compensation and incentives, thereby (i) increasing the proprietary interests of such persons in the Company, (ii) aligning the interests of such persons with the interests of the shareholders of the Company generally, (iii) encouraging such persons to remain associated with the Company, and (iv) furnishing such persons with additional incentive in their efforts on behalf of the Company. The Board also contemplates that through the RSU Plan, the Company will be better able to compete for and retain the services of the individuals needed for the continued growth and success of the Company. The RSU Plan is intended to complement the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”) by allowing the Company to offer a broader range of incentives to diversify and customize the rewards for Eligible Persons.