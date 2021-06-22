Focus Financial Partners Prices Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock; KKR Exits Remaining Position in Focus

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus") announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 7,417,929 shares of its Class A common stock. This amount …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus") announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 7,417,929 shares of its Class A common stock. This amount includes 7,144,244 shares offered by certain selling stockholders of Focus affiliated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") and 273,685 shares offered by Focus (the "Offering") on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary, at a public offering price of $50.30 per share. Upon consummation of this offering, KKR will no longer own interests in Focus or Focus LLC. Further, KKR previously nominated Christopher J. Harrington to the Focus Board of Directors. It is currently expected that Mr. Harrington will resign as a member of the Board of Directors following this offering. The Offering is expected to close on June 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Focus will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Class A common stock offered by KKR. Focus will contribute the net proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock that it offered to Focus LLC, its operating subsidiary, in exchange for newly issued common units in Focus LLC. Focus LLC will use such contributed amounts to purchase units in Focus LLC from certain unitholders, including certain of Focus' employees and principals of its partner firms, but not Focus' executive officers and directors, and, in connection with such purchase, Focus will cancel the corresponding shares of its Class B common stock, as applicable.

All net proceeds from this offering will be paid to KKR and to existing Focus LLC unitholders in exchange for Focus LLC units. This offering will not have a dilutive impact on existing shareholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus will be filed, with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained fromGoldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.